Salam Johnson Singh joins Bengaluru FC

Indian Super League franchise Bengaluru FC, on Monday, said they have signed attacker Salam Johnson Singh on a three-year deal that runs through till 2026. The 21-year-old, who most recently represented Tiddim Road Athletic Union FC in the I-League, has previously turned out for Lonestar Kashmir FC and East Bengal U18s.

''I'm really excited to take the next step in my professional career. I have heard many good things about Bengaluru FC and it is the club that every Indian footballer wants to play for. The Manipur-native, who began his career at the SAI Centre in Guwahati, was part of the East Bengal U18 side that took part in the U18 I-League in 2019-20. In 2020, Johnson moved to Keinou Library and Sports Association before a move back to the I-League with Lonestar Kashmir FC. During the 2022-23 season, Johnson picked up five goals and one assist in the I-League, as TRAU finished fourth.

''He had a breakthrough year with TRAU last term, and with the guidance of our coaches and the experienced players in our ranks we believe he can take his game to the next level,'' said Blues' Director of Football, Darren Caldeira.

Salam, who was named Emerging Player of the Year in the I-League's list of award winners in 2022-23, will join the Blues in pre-season ahead of their 2023-24 Indian Super League campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)