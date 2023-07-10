Left Menu

Salam Johnson Singh joins Bengaluru FC

Indian Super League franchise Bengaluru FC, on Monday, said they have signed attacker Salam Johnson Singh on a three-year deal that runs through till 2026. The 21-year-old, who most recently represented Tiddim Road Athletic Union FC in the I-League, has previously turned out for Lonestar Kashmir FC and East Bengal U18s.Im really excited to take the next step in my professional career.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-07-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 19:27 IST
Salam Johnson Singh joins Bengaluru FC

Indian Super League franchise Bengaluru FC, on Monday, said they have signed attacker Salam Johnson Singh on a three-year deal that runs through till 2026. The 21-year-old, who most recently represented Tiddim Road Athletic Union FC in the I-League, has previously turned out for Lonestar Kashmir FC and East Bengal U18s.

''I'm really excited to take the next step in my professional career. I have heard many good things about Bengaluru FC and it is the club that every Indian footballer wants to play for. The Manipur-native, who began his career at the SAI Centre in Guwahati, was part of the East Bengal U18 side that took part in the U18 I-League in 2019-20. In 2020, Johnson moved to Keinou Library and Sports Association before a move back to the I-League with Lonestar Kashmir FC. During the 2022-23 season, Johnson picked up five goals and one assist in the I-League, as TRAU finished fourth.

''He had a breakthrough year with TRAU last term, and with the guidance of our coaches and the experienced players in our ranks we believe he can take his game to the next level,'' said Blues' Director of Football, Darren Caldeira.

Salam, who was named Emerging Player of the Year in the I-League's list of award winners in 2022-23, will join the Blues in pre-season ahead of their 2023-24 Indian Super League campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Global
2
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
3
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global
4
IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say analysts

IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023