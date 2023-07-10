Ganemat begins well in Lonato
India's number one woman skeet shooter Ganemat Sekhon made a good start at the year's sixth ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Lonato, Italy, to lie 14th with three more rounds remaining here on Monday.
The top six make it to the finals. The 66-woman field in medal contention is presently being headed by Kazakhstan's Assem Orynbay on countback. Assem missed one target for a score of 49 out of 50 and has six others with her on the same score.
Ganemat shot a perfect 25 in the first round, before missing two targets in the second round. Among the two other Indians in the field, Maheshwari Chauhan shot 46 to lie 26th, while Darshna Rathore was further back with a score of 39.
In men's skeet, a massive field of 158 shooters including those playing for ranking points only, were yet to finish their two rounds.
Gurjoat Khangura was the lone Indian to have completed his two rounds with a score of 46.
Two more qualifying rounds are scheduled for Tuesday, before the final round takes place on Wednesday, followed by both the finals.
