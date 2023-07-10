Duleep Trophy: Vysakh Vijayakumar, Vidwath Kaverappa hunting in pair for glory

The Indian cricket team is on the hunt for fresh talents to carry forward the rich legacy created by its famed fast bowlers. The Karnataka pace bowling duo of Vidwath Kaverappa and Vysakh Vijaykumar could be part of that transition sooner than later.

They both have already created a fine impression on the domestic circuit over the last season, and now they have reinforced that reputation with a stellar outing in the Duleep Trophy.

In the semifinals against North Zone at the M Chinnaswamy stadium last week, Vidwath and Vysakh shared 13 wickets, including a five-wicket haul apiece, among them to guide South Zone to the final.

Karnataka coach PV Shashikanth has seen the growth of Vysakh and Vidwath from close quarters and he hoped for them to climb the stairs quickly. "They are India materials for sure," Shashikanth told PTI in a voice laced with excitement. They are not meaningless stringing together of words either. Since June 2022, Vidwath, 24, and Vysakh, 26, have combined to pluck 78 wickets across formats for Karnataka and that is an exceptional number for two greenhorns appearing in their maiden Ranji Trophy season.

Shashikanth was extremely happy about their journey so far. "Vysakh is very aggressive and quick. He is our go-to bowler when we (Karnataka) need wickets. Vidwath is not that quick but he can move the ball around very well, which is his strength. Vysakh's stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore too has done a world of good for him. "It will make him a better bowler as he has been rubbing shoulders with experienced international bowlers," said Shashikanth. Vysakh's strategy against Prabhsimran Singh in the Duleep Trophy semifinals was a vindication of that assessment. The North Zone wicketkeeper batsman had resorted to his hard-hitting ways and began to look dangerous. Realising the futility of bowling full, Vysakh soon adopted a bouncer-strategy. The fielders came in short leg, fine leg and square leg as the South Zone pacer peppered Prabhsimran with bumpers. The effort fetched the desired result soon as Prabhsimran holed out to Sai Kishore at deep square leg for 63 and the wicket triggered North's downfall too. However, Shashikanth has a word of caution for his wards. "See, they are at the beginning stage of their career. They need to play another couple of domestic seasons. They need to show that consistency to be in the reckoning," he said. The former Karnataka batsman said Vysakh and Vidwath should exploit the opportunity of playing in the Duleep Trophy. "Karnataka have always had very good fast bowling pairs – (Javagal) Srinath and Venky (Venkatesh Prasad), Dodda (Ganesh) and (David) Johnson, then Vinay (Kumar) and Mithun. "We are happy to welcome the latest pair of fast bowlers to that line. The Duleep Trophy is a good beginning. Hopefully, they will continue to perform well in the season ahead," said Shashikanth.

Vysakh too thought in similar lines, while acknowledging the significance of Vidwath's presence at the other end. "The partnership is working out well. We exchange thoughts, and our understanding is good. He was telling me what we can do (in the Duleep Trophy semifinals), as we keep our communication going," Vysakh had said after the match. Their effort in the Ranji Trophy 2022-2023 season will underline that point. Vysakh grabbed 31 wickets from 8 matches while Vidwath took 30 wickets from 8 games in Karnataka's march to the last four. They have taken the baby steps. Now, it is time for them to add to those strides.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)