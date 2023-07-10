Two more Indian track athletes may have failed dope tests

Two days before the start of Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, there is widespread speculation that one woman quartermiler who was in the original Indian team may have failed a dope test, although no official confirmation is available.

India had originally named a 54-member team for the continental championships beginning on Wednesday but three of them -- long jumper Jeswin Aldrin, triple jumper Praveen Chitravel and javelin thrower Rohit Yadav -- pulled out due to injuries.

Another two -- quartermilers Mohammed Anas and Anjali Devi (who was named only for women's 4x400m relay) -- also did not travel to the Thailand capital apparently because their entries were sent late.

Five other women quartermilers were also named in the team -- two solely for 4x400m relay, two for both 4x400m relay and 4x400m mixed relay and one for individual 400m race as well as the two relays.

A team official had said that Anas and Devi missed out as Asian Athletics Association (AAA) did not allow replacements.

On Monday, there was speculation that one woman quartermiler failed a dope test.

When contacted, Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla simply said, ''Ask NADA (National Anti-Doping Agency).'' The AFI top brass is currently in Bangkok for the continental body's election and awards ceremony.

There is also a speculation that another athlete, a woman sprinter who is not in the team for Asian Championships, could have failed a dope test.

Last Saturday, shot putter Karanveer Singh was also left out of the Indian team after failing an out-of-competition dope test.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)