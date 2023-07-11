Esports confirmed as official medal sport at Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya

Esports has been officially designated as one of the medal sports in the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, as announced by the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Organizing Committee (AINAGOC). This announcement highlights the inclusion of esports among the nine newly added sports for the upcoming games. Esports is making its full-fledged debut as an official medal sport at the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou where India will be competing in four different titles - DOTA 2, FIFA 22, Street Fighter V, and League of Legends from September 23 to October 8, as per a press release from the Esports Federation of India (ESFI).

Lokesh Suji, the Director of the Esports Federation of India (ESFI), and the Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF) expressed his excitement about the development by saying, "The decision and announcement by both the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Organizing Committee (AINAGOC) to include esports as a medal event at the 20th Asian Games, subsequent to the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, is warmly embraced by ESFI. With this announcement, it becomes crucial for us to expedite the development of our infrastructure, education programs, training facilities, and overall awareness within the esports ecosystem. Additionally, it is imperative that we provide our athletes with top-notch equipment and resources, empowering them to deliver their best performances on international stages. We encourage the entire nation to embrace this remarkable development." He further added, "The inclusion of a wide array of titles in the Asian Games not only demonstrates the diverse nature of Esports but also highlights the various dimensions of skill, strategy, and teamwork exhibited by the athletes, delivering a comprehensive experience for spectators".

Competing at such prestigious platforms will not only provide India's video-gaming community with opportunities to showcase their skills but also motivate them to win laurels for their country. Following the successful collaboration with the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC) for the upcoming 19th Asian Games, AESF, as the Asian Esports governing body, will continue its collaboration model with the AINAGOC and the local counterparts to ensure a successful Esports program at the 20th Asian Games. (ANI)

