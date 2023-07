India women win toss, opt to bat against Bangladesh in second T20I match

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat in the second match of the T20I series against Bangladesh on Tuesday. The match is being played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Harmanpreet's unbeaten half-century and Smriti Mandhana's 38 guided India to a comfortable 7-wicket victory in the first T20I match against Bangladesh on Sunday.

India have made no changes to their side while Bangladesh has brought in legspinner Fahima Khatun in place of Salma Khatun. India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Harleen Deol, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Bareddy Anusha, Minnu Mani

Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Shathi Rani, Shamima Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, Rabeya Khan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)