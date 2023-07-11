World champion Tamirat Tola headlines an elite field for the Sydney Marathon

Left Menu

Updated: 11-07-2023 14:00 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 13:43 IST
Tamirat Tola Image Credit: Wikipedia
Men's world champion Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia and 2022 Paris Marathon women's champion Judith Jeptum Korir of Kenya will headline the fields for the Sydney Marathon in September. Organizers on Tuesday said it will be the fastest and most decorated elite field in the Sydney Marathon's history. Tola will compete in Australia for the first time and will be up against defending champion Moses Kibet, who holds the record for the fastest marathon time ever run in Australia. Sydney is a candidate for the World Marathon Majors, a series of elite events that includes New York, London, Berlin, Boston, Tokyo and Chicago. The new route for the Sept. 17 Sydney marathon will take in some of the city's most historic landmarks, including the Harbour Bridge and the Opera House.

Tola has a personal best of 2 hours, 3 minutes, 39 seconds. Gabriel Geay of Tanzania, who placed second at the 2023 Boston Marathon, has the fastest personal best of the field at 2:03:00. Jeptum Korir will also make her Australian debut and has a personal best of 2:18:20. She will be competing against a number of runners who have recorded times under 2:23:00 including Nazret Weldu of Eritrea, Haven Hailu of Ethiopia and Angela Tanui of Kenya.

“We are thrilled to have assembled such a high calibre field for this year's Sydney Marathon, as we head into our second year as a candidate race for the Abbott World Marathon Majors,” race director Wayne Larden said in a statement. “The presence of these exceptional runners is a testament to the event's status as a world-class marathon for elite athletes, running enthusiasts and recreational runners alike.'' The marathon route takes in some of the most historic landmarks in Australia's biggest city, including the Harbour Bridge and the Opera House. The race starts at Bradfield Park in Milsons Point and finishes at the Opera House forecourt.

The Sydney Marathon is a participation legacy project from the Sydney 2000 Olympics, when the marathon course started in North Sydney and passed some of the city's landmarks before finishing at the Olympic Park. The Opera House was also the backdrop for the Olympic triathlon events in 2000.

