Left Menu

Soccer-Al-Ahly win record-extending Egyptian League in a perfect season

Al-Ahly, who won a record extending 11th title in African Champions League last month, have now clinched five titles since last October with coach Marcel Koller enjoying his first season in Egypt. The Cairo giants have now 75 points from 29 games, with five matches to play, eight points ahead of Pyramids, who have two remaining games.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 11-07-2023 14:12 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 13:58 IST
Soccer-Al-Ahly win record-extending Egyptian League in a perfect season
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Egypt

African Champions Al-Ahly secured a record-extending 43rd Egyptian League title, without playing on Monday, as their closest rivals Pyramids were beaten 2-1 by Ceramica Cleopatra. Al-Ahly, who won a record extending 11th title in African Champions League last month, have now clinched five titles since last October with coach Marcel Koller enjoying his first season in Egypt.

The Cairo giants have now 75 points from 29 games, with five matches to play, eight points ahead of Pyramids, who have two remaining games. Pyramids opened the score with a Karim Hafez free kick, before conceding near the end of each half through Forward Salah Mohsen, on loan from Al-Ahly, with local reports saying he will be back to his parent club next season.

Former Austria coach Koller started his tenure with winning in October the Egyptian Super Cup, which was postponed from last season due to a busy schedule, then clinching a record-extending 38th Egypt Cup title in April, before winning one more Super Cup in May. Al-Ahly will celebrate the new title next Thursday against arch-rivals Zamelek, the title holders for the last two seasons.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
2
Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, drown

Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, dro...

 India
3
Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Officer - Digital Business

Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Office...

 India
4
UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

El Niño is back and challenging the agricultural status quo

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023