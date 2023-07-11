Sultana grabs 3/21 as India stutter to lowest ever 95/8 against Bangladesh

Off-spinner Sultana Khatun claimed a career-best 3/21 as Bangladesh grounded a star-studded India to a below-par 95 for eight in the second T20I of their three-match series, here on Tuesday.

This was India's lowest total against Bangladesh in the women's T20I.

Eyeing an unassailable 2-0 lead, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bat as they were off to a flier with Smriti Mandhana (13; 13b) and Shafali Verma (19; 14b).

From 33 for no loss in 26 balls, India lost half of their side for 58 in just 13.1 overs.

Sultana took the two key wickets of Shafali and Harmanpreet off successive deliveries as Bangladesh fought back after an early assault from the Indian openers.

Left-arm spinner Nahida Akter (1/14) triggered the collapse taking the prized-scalp of Mandhana after she missed a slog sweep and got bowled in the process.

Sultana then cast her magic in the next over as Shafali charged down the track but only to be holed out at mid-off. Harmanpreet was foxed by a superb full length delivery that had some extra bounce and turn to shatter her off-stump.

Jemimah played at snail's pace in a 21-ball eight before being dismissed by Rabeya Khan when she tried to break free but only to miss it completely to be stumped.

Brought in place of off-spinner Salma Khatun, leg-break bowler Fahima Khatun returned with 2/16, with key wickets of Yastika Bhatia (11) and Deepti Sharma (10) as India failed to get going.

Playing an unchanged side that beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the opening T20I, India got off to a brisk start as Shafali made her intent clear in the very third over when she had three exquisitely timed boundaries to her credit.

The last was a beauty when the talented India opener hit Marufa straight down the ground, beyond the reach of long-on fielder.

At the other end, Mandhana made it four boundaries in a row as India cruised to 29 for no loss in four overs.

