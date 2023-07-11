India women lose regular wickets, set 96-run target for Bangladesh in second T20I

India's batting struggled against Bangladesh bowlers as they managed to post only 95/8 in the second T20I match at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday. India elected to bat first and opener Shefali Verma got to an explosive start as she hit four consecutive fours in the 3rd over of Marufa Akter's bowling.

In the fifth over, Bangladesh got their first dismissal after sending Smriti Mandhana back to the pavilion at 13 (13 balls). Bangladesh then got back to back wickets of Shafali, who made 19 (14 balls) and Harmanpreet Kaur who was out for a duck. India were not able to recover from this loss and their run rate declined. Yastika Bhatia was dismissed by Fahima Khatun when she was batting at 11 (13 balls).

India reached to 50-run mark in 9.2 overs. Bangladesh did not give any chance to India for a comeback and Rabeya took the wicket of Emimah Rodrigues, who was at 8 (21 balls).

Harleen Deol also lost her wicket in 15th over when Sultana dismissed her at the score of 6 (21 Deepti Sharma was dismissed by Fahima and Amanjot Kaur was lost her wicket to Maruga in the last two overs.

Brief score: India women 95/8 (Shafali Verma 19, Amanjot Kaur 14, Sultana Khatun 3-21) vs Bangladesh women. (ANI)

