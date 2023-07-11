Left Menu

India women lose regular wickets, set 96-run target for Bangladesh in second T20I

Deepti Sharma was dismissed by Fahima and Amanjot Kaur was lost her wicket to Maruga in the last two overs

ANI | Updated: 11-07-2023 15:40 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 15:40 IST
India women lose regular wickets, set 96-run target for Bangladesh in second T20I
India women team (Image: BCCI women twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

India's batting struggled against Bangladesh bowlers as they managed to post only 95/8 in the second T20I match at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday. India elected to bat first and opener Shefali Verma got to an explosive start as she hit four consecutive fours in the 3rd over of Marufa Akter's bowling.

In the fifth over, Bangladesh got their first dismissal after sending Smriti Mandhana back to the pavilion at 13 (13 balls). Bangladesh then got back to back wickets of Shafali, who made 19 (14 balls) and Harmanpreet Kaur who was out for a duck. India were not able to recover from this loss and their run rate declined. Yastika Bhatia was dismissed by Fahima Khatun when she was batting at 11 (13 balls).

India reached to 50-run mark in 9.2 overs. Bangladesh did not give any chance to India for a comeback and Rabeya took the wicket of Emimah Rodrigues, who was at 8 (21 balls).

Harleen Deol also lost her wicket in 15th over when Sultana dismissed her at the score of 6 (21 Deepti Sharma was dismissed by Fahima and Amanjot Kaur was lost her wicket to Maruga in the last two overs.

Brief score: India women 95/8 (Shafali Verma 19, Amanjot Kaur 14, Sultana Khatun 3-21) vs Bangladesh women. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
2
Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, drown

Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, dro...

 India
3
Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Officer - Digital Business

Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Office...

 India
4
UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

El Niño is back and challenging the agricultural status quo

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023