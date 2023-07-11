Soccer-Chelsea Women to play at least seven games at Stamford Bridge in 2023-24

Chelsea will play four Women's Super League (WSL) games and all Champions League home games at Stamford Bridge next season and have increased their ticket prices as part of a "long-term commercial plan" for the team, the club said on Tuesday. The move "reflects the continued growth of the women's game", Chelsea said, and comes after consultation with fans in 2023.

Last year, manager Emma Hayes had called for women's soccer in England to be more ambitious and raise its ticket prices, describing the game as "too cheap". Chelsea's four-match ticket package for WSL games at Stamford Bridge starts from 50 pounds ($64.57) and goes up to 170 pounds, while the season ticket for the remaining seven league games at Kingsmeadow ranges from 60-120 pounds.

European ticket prices will be communicated later this year, Chelsea said. The club charged a top price of 49 pounds for the 2022-23 season ticket, which included all 11 home league games. "Supporters wanted flexibility over ticket options and many supporters wanted only to attend matches at either Stamford Bridge or Kingsmeadow, rather than both," the club added.

Chelsea won the WSL and FA Cup last season and also reached the Champions League semi-finals, where they lost to eventual title winners Barcelona. ($1 = 0.7744 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)