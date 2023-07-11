Left Menu

Golf-British Open's 154th edition to be played at Birkdale

"Its outstanding links will once again provide the world's best men's professional golfers with a tough but fair test of their talents and capabilities as they compete for the Claret Jug." The Open has been held at several different courses over the years since the first tournament at Prestwick in 1860. This year's Open will be held at Royal Liverpool Golf Club from July 20-23.

The British Open will return to Royal Birkdale in 2026 when the 154th edition is played from July 12-19, the Royal and Ancient (R&A) said on Tuesday. The oldest golf tournament in the world returns to the Southport links for the first time since Jordan Spieth claimed his third major title after beating fellow American Matt Kuchar by three strokes in a tense duel.

"Royal Birkdale is a world-class championship venue," R&A CEO Martin Slumbers said in a statement. "Its outstanding links will once again provide the world's best men's professional golfers with a tough but fair test of their talents and capabilities as they compete for the Claret Jug."

The Open has been held at several different courses over the years since the first tournament at Prestwick in 1860. This year's Open will be held at Royal Liverpool Golf Club from July 20-23. Next year's Open will be at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland while the 2025 tournament will be hosted by the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland.

