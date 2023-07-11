Left Menu

Soccer-Ayane to lead Morocco challenge at women's World Cup

Pedros, who has enjoyed Champions League success with Olympique Lyonnais, has also called on Napoli defender Sabah Seghir, Metz forward Salma Amani and Nantes striker Kenza Chapelle. Morocco have been drawn in Group H at the World Cup and will open their campaign against Germany on July 24.

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2023 20:28 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 20:26 IST
Soccer-Ayane to lead Morocco challenge at women's World Cup
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Morocco have included Tottenham Hotspur forward Rosella Ayane in their final squad for the women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, one of 14 overseas-based players selected by coach Reynald Pedros. Ayane, who was born in England, was a leading figure in helping Morocco to the silver medal at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, where the country earned their maiden qualification for the World Cup.

The majority of that team has been retained, with influential captain Ghizlane Chebbak one of seven players from Moroccan club Association Sportive des Forces Armées Royales (AS FAR), who are the holders of the African Women’s Champions League title. Pedros, who has enjoyed Champions League success with Olympique Lyonnais, has also called on Napoli defender Sabah Seghir, Metz forward Salma Amani and Nantes striker Kenza Chapelle.

Morocco have been drawn in Group H at the World Cup and will open their campaign against Germany on July 24. They meet South Korea six days later and finish their pool fixtures against Colombia on Aug. 3. Morocco squad:

Goalkeepers: Ines Arouaissa (AS Cannes, France), Khadija Errmichi (AS FAR), Assia Zouhair (SCCM) Defenders: Hanane Ait El Haj, Nouhaila Benzina, Zineb Redouani (all AS FAR), Nesryne El Chad (Lille, France), Rkia Mazrouai (Sporting Charleroi, Belgium), Yasmin Mrabet (Levante, Spain), Sabah Seghir (Napoli, Italy)

Midfielders: Ghizlane Chebbak, Najat Badri (both AS FAR), Anissa Lahmari (Guingamp, France), Sarah Kassi (Fleury, France), Elodie Nakkach (Servette, Switzerland) Forwards: Salma Amani (Metz, France), Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur, England), Sofia Bouftini (RS Berkane), Kenza Chapelle (Nantes, France), Fatima Gharbi (CE Europa, Spain), Ibtissam Jraidi (Al-Ahli, Saudi Arabia), Sakina Ouzraoui Diki (Club Brugges, Belgium), Fatima Tagnaout (AS FAR).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of war; EU investigates Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda after suicidal thoughts reported and more

Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of w...

 Global
3
Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023