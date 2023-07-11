Left Menu

Boxing-Fury to fight former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou in Saudi Arabia

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia on Oct. 28 in a bout with professional boxing rules, the fight's promoters said on Tuesday. I can't wait to get back out there under the lights," Fury said in a statement. Ngannou vacated his heavyweight belt after a contract dispute with UFC and exited as a free agent in January.

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2023 20:28 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 20:28 IST
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia on Oct. 28 in a bout with professional boxing rules, the fight's promoters said on Tuesday. Fury was scheduled to face Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, the IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA champion, in a unification fight but negotiations fell through in March.

The 34-year-old Fury has not fought since retaining his WBC title with a 10th-round stoppage of fellow Briton Derek Chisora in December and will be putting his undefeated streak on the line. "This guy is supposed to be the hardest puncher in the world, but let's see how he reacts when he gets hit by the Big GK (Gypsy King). I can't wait to get back out there under the lights," Fury said in a statement.

Ngannou vacated his heavyweight belt after a contract dispute with UFC and exited as a free agent in January. He had also been talking about a crossover bout with Fury after the Briton beat Dillian Whyte in April last year. "I've been waiting to meet Tyson in the ring for the past three years. My dream was always to box, and to box the best," Ngannou, 36, said.

"After becoming the undisputed MMA heavyweight champion, this is my opportunity to make that dream come true and cement my position as the baddest man on the planet." Ngannou has a 17-3 Mixed Martial Arts record with 12 knockouts.

