Left Menu

Shotgun World Cup: Ganemat moves up to 11th place on second day of qualifications

Both the skeet finals are scheduled for Wednesday.

PTI | Lonato | Updated: 11-07-2023 20:33 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 20:33 IST
Shotgun World Cup: Ganemat moves up to 11th place on second day of qualifications

Ganemat Sekhon gained three places to move up from 14th to 11th at the end of the second day of qualifications in the women's skeet competition at the ongoing ISSF World Cup Shotgun stage here on Tuesday.

Ganemat shot rounds of 24 and 23 to follow up on day one's 25 and 23, to total 95 with the fifth and final round coming up on Wednesday.

The top six will make it to the finals also scheduled on the same day at the Trap Concavarde Shooting range. The field is currently being led by China's Jiang Yiting, who has a score of 98 after four rounds.

Two other Indians, Maheshwari Chauhan and Darshna Rathore had scores of 93 and 84 respectively and were further back in the pecking order.

In the men's skeet event, Mairaj Ahmad Khan was the only one to complete his four rounds till now and had a score of 92. Anantjeet Singh Naruka had shot 72 after three rounds and was the best placed Indian at a lowly 42nd spot.

Gurjoat Khangura had shot 68 in three rounds and both Anatjeet and Gurjoat had one round to go in the day. Both the skeet finals are scheduled for Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of war; EU investigates Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda after suicidal thoughts reported and more

Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of w...

 Global
3
Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023