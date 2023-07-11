Left Menu

Motor racing-Ricciardo takes De Vries's seat at AlphaTauri for rest of season

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2023 20:36 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 20:35 IST
Motor racing-Ricciardo takes De Vries's seat at AlphaTauri for rest of season
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Australian Daniel Ricciardo has joined the AlphaTauri Formula One team on loan from Red Bull Racing for the rest of the 2023 season, taking Nyck de Vries's seat from the Hungarian Grand Prix next week, the team announced on Tuesday.

"I'm very pleased to welcome Daniel back into the team," AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost said. "I would like to thank Nyck for his valuable contribution during his time with Scuderia AlphaTauri and I wish him all the best for the future."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of war; EU investigates Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda after suicidal thoughts reported and more

Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of w...

 Global
3
Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023