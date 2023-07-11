Left Menu

We had the target to bowl them out on 60: Shafali after India clinch low-scoring thriller 

With Shafali's outstanding last over spell, India clinched the second T20I match against Bangladesh by 8 runs at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Tuesday. 

Team India (Photo: BCCI Women/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
After delivering a match-winning spell in the last over, taking three wickets in the second T20I match against Bangladesh, Shafali Verma said that the Indian team planned to bowl out Bangladesh within 60 runs. With Shafali's outstanding last over spell, India clinched the second T20I match against Bangladesh by 8 runs at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Tuesday.

India defend their lowest total against Bangladesh to win a thriller as Shafali picked up three wickets and gave away just one run in the final over. Shafali and Deepti Sharma starred with the ball for India as they claimed three wickets respectively. Shafali Verma said in the media interaction after the match, “Bowlers did really well, we did not score much runs but as a bowling unit we had to do well and we did the same, that’s a good thing."

"Bangladesh have a lot improved a lot. We are doing what we can do but some things are not in our control. We did well and we are trying to do better every day," she continued. Shafali revealed that they had kept the target to bundle out Bangladesh within 60 runs and they approached the match with the same intent.

"We had the target to bowl them out on 60. We were confident that we can do that. I was backing myself and Harmanpreet also backed me." Shafali added. Chasing the low target of 96 runs, Bangladesh’s captain Nigar Sultana took the responsibility to steer the innings after Bangladesh lost an early wicket. However, After her dismissal Bangladesh’s batting was succumbed to the attacking bowling by Shafali and bundled out at 87.

Nigar scored 38 off 55. She was the only batter who could touch double digits. Shafali took three wickets conceding 15 runs. Deepti Sharma also joined the party by taking three wickets and conceding 12 runs. Minnu Mani dismissed two batters, giving away only nine runs and Bareddy Anusha also got one scalp in the match

Elected to bat first India's batting struggled against Bangladesh bowlers as they managed to post only 95/8. Sultana Khatun was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh. She took three scalps by conceding 21 runs. Fahima Khatun picked two wickets. Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, and Rabeya Khatun took one wicket each. (ANI)

