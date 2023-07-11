Cycling-Bilbao wins Tour de France stage 10

Spain's Pello Bilbao won the 10th stage of the Tour de France, a 167.5-km roller-coaster trek from the Vulcania Park on Tuesday.

The Bahrain-Victorious rider outsprinted German Georg Zimmermann and Australian Ben O'Connor, who were second and third respectively.

