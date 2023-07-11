Cycling-Bilbao wins Tour de France stage 10
Reuters | Issoire | Updated: 11-07-2023 20:49 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 20:48 IST
- Country:
- France
Spain's Pello Bilbao won the 10th stage of the Tour de France, a 167.5-km roller-coaster trek from the Vulcania Park on Tuesday.
The Bahrain-Victorious rider outsprinted German Georg Zimmermann and Australian Ben O'Connor, who were second and third respectively.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spain
- German
- Zimmermann
- Ben O'Connor
- Australian
- Pello Bilbao
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ex-Audi boss convicted of fraud after pleading guilty in German automaker's diesel emissions scandal
German police search Archdiocese in church perjury abuse probe
Germany saw 2,480 antisemitic incidents in 2022, monitoring group say
Spain has to step up biomethane ambitions, industry body says
Spain set to impose new restrictions on ride-hailing drivers