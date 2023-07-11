Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga bags ICC Men's Player of the Month for June 2023

Heading into the Qualifier as one of the key threats in a strong Sri Lankan lineup, the spinner started in fine fashion

ANI | Updated: 11-07-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 21:01 IST
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga bags ICC Men's Player of the Month for June 2023
Wanindu Hasaranga (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has topped off an excellent month to claim the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for June 2023, International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday. Hasaranga emerges victorious from a strong field of candidates including another star performer at the Qualifier, Zimbabwe's Sean Williams, and the Player of the Match from the ICC World Test Championship Final, Australia's Travis Head.

"I am extremely happy with this award, and it comes at an important moment for Sri Lanka Cricket, after we made it to the Cricket World Cup in India. I am privileged and honoured to have been chosen as the ICC Men's Player of the Month," ICC quoted Hasaranga as saying. With 26 wickets at an average of 10.00 during the calendar month, Hasaranga enjoyed several highlights during the prolific period. Heading into the Qualifier as one of the key threats in a strong Sri Lankan lineup, the spinner started in fine fashion.

Claiming six wickets in the tournament opener against the United Arab Emirates, followed by five for 13 and five for 79 against Oman and Ireland respectively, Hasaranga became the first spinner in history to take three consecutive five-wicket hauls in ODI cricket, setting Sri Lanka on course for qualification to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India which starts on 5 October. Hasaranga becomes the first Sri Lanka player to win the award since Prabath Jayasuriya in July 2022.

The 25-year-old spinner became just the second player in the history of ODI cricket to have three straight five-wicket hauls. He was the top wicket-taker in the Qualifier tournament. The legendary Pakistani bowler Waqar Younis accomplished the record back in 1990, and Hasaranga replicated the feat by adding two five-wicket hauls against Oman and Ireland after posting the remarkable stats of 6/24 against the UAE. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

