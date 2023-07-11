Left Menu

Arjun Tendulkar included in South Zone squad for Deodhar Trophy

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-07-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 21:01 IST
Arjun Tendulkar included in South Zone squad for Deodhar Trophy
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun made it to the South Zone squad led by Mayank Agarwal that will take part in the upcoming Deodhar Trophy inter-zonal 50-over competition scheduled in Puducherry from July 24.

The top performers from each of the south zone states have got a look-in with a few like B Sai Sudharsan being kept as standby as they will be playing the Emerging Asia Cup in Colombo from July 13-23.

Tendulkar junior, a left-arm fast medium bowler and a hard-hitting lower-order batter, had made his debut for Mumbai Indians in the last edition of Indian Premier League and has been called up by the BCCI for an Emerging all-rounders' camp in August.

He is a part of the South zone pace attack which comprises Karnataka new ball duo of Vidwath Kaverappa and Vyshak Vijaykumar along with V Koushik.

Arjun was Goa team's joint highest wicket-taker with eight scalps from seven games.

Normally in Deodhar Trophy, the premier performer from each state gets a look-in and Arjun being a left-arm seamer brings variety to the attack. The Squad: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Rohan Kunnummal (vice-captain), N Jagadeesan (wicketkeeper), Rohit Rayadu, KB Arun Karthik, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, V Kaverappa, V Vyshak, Kaushik V, Mohit Redkar, Sijomon Joseph, Arjun Tendulkar, Sai Kishore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of war; EU investigates Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda after suicidal thoughts reported and more

Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of w...

 Global
3
Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023