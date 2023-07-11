Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Court says Semenya can appeal testosterone limit for female athletes

Europe's top human rights court ruled in favour of Olympic runner Caster Semenya on Tuesday, saying courts in Switzerland should give her a new chance to fight a requirement that female athletes with high natural testosterone take drugs to lower it. The South African double Olympic 800m champion, 32, had approached the European Court of Human Rights in February, 2021 after losing appeals to CAS, sport's highest court, and the Swiss Federal Tribunal (SFT) in a long-running legal battle.

Tennis-Vondrousova battles through roller-coaster clash with Pegula to reach semis

Unseeded Marketa Vondrousova reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon with a roller-coaster 6-4 2-6 6-4 win over American Jessica Pegula in the last eight on Tuesday. The Czech came through a topsy-turvy encounter on Court One against the fourth seed to book a clash with Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, who beat world number one Iga Swiatek.

Soccer-Ayane to lead Morocco challenge at women's World Cup

Morocco have included Tottenham Hotspur forward Rosella Ayane in their final squad for the women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, one of 14 overseas-based players selected by coach Reynald Pedros. Ayane, who was born in England, was a leading figure in helping Morocco to the silver medal at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, where the country earned their maiden qualification for the World Cup.

Cycling-Bilbao claims emotional Tour stage win after Mader's death

Pello Bilbao claimed a tear-jerking victory as he prevailed in the 10th stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday, less than a month after his Bahrain-Victorious team mate Gino Mader died following a crash in Switzerland. Bilbao outsprinted breakaway companions Georg Zimmermann of Germany and Australian Ben O'Connor, who were second and third respectively.

US Senate panel examines PGA Tour-LIV Golf tie-up, Saudi involvement

Two PGA Tour officials went before a Senate panel on Tuesday to defend the U.S.-based golf organization's decision to end a rivalry with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit and form a unified commercial entity. PGA Tour Chief Operating Officer Ron Price and board member Jimmy Dunne are to testify before the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, said Senator Richard Blumenthal, the panel's chair, and Ron Johnson, its top Republican.

Tennis-Alcaraz and Rune Wimbledon clash an appetiser for tasty future rivalry

Tennis rivalries evolve gradually but even though Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune meet for only the third time as professionals on Wednesday they look destined to be battling each other for the game's biggest prizes for years to come. Both aged 20, born six days apart, the young guns who will be contesting the first men's Wimbledon quarter-final involving two players aged 21 or under in the professional era.

Tennis-Top seed Swiatek toppled by Svitolina in Wimbledon quarter-finals

Even the world's best players are not immune to crippling nerves as Iga Swiatek discovered when her Wimbledon dreams were turned to dust in a 7-5 6-7(5) 6-2 quarter-final defeat by Ukrainian wildcard Elina Svitolina on Tuesday. Svitolina, who returned to the tour in April after giving birth to her daughter last October, was 4-2 down in the opening set and struggled to get her serve going in blustery conditions on Centre Court as Swiatek moved into a 5-3 lead.

Tennis-Eubanks can be a smiling superstar, says Blake

As a personable young Black man suddenly thrust into the spotlight as the next big thing in American men's tennis, James Blake knows exactly what Chris Eubanks is going through as he enjoys the ride of his tennis life at Wimbledon. Eubanks is into his first Grand Slam quarter-final after beating fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday but it is not just his demolition ball forehand that has brought him a legion of new fans. Something of a rarity in the cut-throat world of international sport, Eubanks plays with a smile on his face.

Motor racing-Ricciardo replaces De Vries at AlphaTauri from Hungary

Australian Daniel Ricciardo will return to a Formula One race seat with AlphaTauri from Hungary next week after replacing Nyck de Vries for the rest of the season, the Red Bull-owned team said on Tuesday. Ricciardo drove for the team from 2012-13 when they were known as Toro Rosso and then graduated to Red Bull from 2014 to 2018, winning seven races.

Boxing-Fury to fight former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou in Saudi Arabia

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia on Oct. 28 in a bout with professional boxing rules, the fight's promoters said on Tuesday. Fury was scheduled to face Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, the IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA champion, in a unification fight but negotiations fell through in March.

