Dilpreet Singh’s no-look overhead shot against World Champions Germany nominated for Poligras Magic Skill Award

Indian Men’s Hockey Team forward Dilpreet Singh has been nominated for the Poligras Magic Skill Award for his no-look overhead shot against World Champions Germany during the 2022-23 FIH Hockey Pro League season. The nominations for the Poligras Magic Skill Award for the 2022/23 FIH Hockey Pro League season were released on Monday, and the deadline to vote is July 19. The winner will be announced on 21st July. The Poligras Magic Skill Award is decided by hockey viewers based on who they think had the best moment during the season, as per Hockey India press release.

Dilpreet’s memorable moment took place in March 2023 during the Rourkela leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League when the Indian Team faced off against Germany at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha. India won the aforementioned contest 3-2, courtesy of goals from, Sukhjeet Singh (32', 43’) and Harmanpreet Singh (30’). In the 11th minute of the first quarter, Indian Captain Harmanpreet Singh played a diagonal ball from the right flank and Dilpreet Singh took an instinctive first shot over his head which caught the German goalkeeper A. Stadler by surprise, who somehow managed to stop the ball from going in. It was an outstanding display of skill from the Indian forward. Even though Dilpreet could not convert the goal, his superb display was applauded by fans all around the globe.

“I am overwhelmed with happiness and excitement for being nominated for the Poligras Magic Skill Award," the 23-year-old forward said when asked about the nomination, before adding, “I would also like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to everyone who will vote for me in the coming days. Your votes and love will continue to push me to perform better and leave a lasting impression on the game. I will continue to work hard, inspire others, and strive for greatness in every game in which I participate. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank my coaches, support staff, and, most importantly, my teammates for their unwavering encouragement and support.” The shortlist for the Poligras Magic Skill Award features six wonderful flashes of brilliance that graced the turf, ranging from an Innovative 3D skill during the shootout by Argentina’s Martin Ferreiro, a reverse flick from an impossible angle by China’s Zhong Jiaqi, Germany’s Charlotte Stappenhorst dribbling past defenders in tight spaces, a brilliant first-touch tomahawk volley by Great Britain’s Zach Wallace, an instinctual reflex scoop shot by Pien Sanders of The Netherlands to a stunning no-look overhead volley by India’s Dilpreet Singh.

The global vote is open for everyone to choose their favourite skill for the 2022/23 FIH Hockey Pro League season. (ANI)

