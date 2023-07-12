Left Menu

Soccer-Tottenham's Sessegnon undergoes hamstring surgery

Tottenham Hotspur's Ryan Sessegnon has undergone surgery on his left hamstring following an injury he sustained in pre-season training, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2023 01:53 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 01:53 IST
Soccer-Tottenham's Sessegnon undergoes hamstring surgery

Tottenham Hotspur's Ryan Sessegnon has undergone surgery on his left hamstring following an injury he sustained in pre-season training, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. "Having previously suffered with his hamstring it is anticipated that the surgery following this injury will provide a permanent solution to the problem," Tottenham said in a statement.

As a consequence, the left back will not be available for Tottenham's upcoming Asia-Pacific pre-season tour, the club added, during which Spurs will face West Ham United, Leicester City and AS Roma. Tottenham did not say when the 23-year-old is expected to return to training.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of war; EU investigates Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda after suicidal thoughts reported and more

Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of w...

 Global
3
Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023