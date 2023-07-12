Left Menu

Asia Cup schedule finalised, India not going to Pakistan: BCCI secy Arun Dhumal

Asia Cup schedule finalised, India not going to Pakistan: BCCI secy Arun Dhumal
The much anticipated Asia Cup games between India and Pakistan will be held in Sri Lanka as Rohit Sharma led team won't travel to Pakistan, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed on Wednesday.

Dhumal, who is in Durban for the ICC Chief Executives Meet (CEC) confirmed that BCCI secretary Jay Shah and PCB representative head Zaka Ashraf met ahead of ICC Board meeting scheduled on Thursday to finalise the schedule.

''Our secretary met PCB head Zaka Ashraf and the Asia Cup schedule was finalised and it is on course as it was discussed earlier. There will be four games of league stage in Pakistan, followed by 9 games in Sri Lanka including both India versus Pakistan game and in case a third game if both teams play final,'' Dhumal told PTI from Durban.

He rubbished reports emerging from Pakistan media that India will travel to neighbouring country as their sports minister Ehsan Mazari had been claiming in some quarters.

''There was no such discussion held. Neither India is travelling to Pakistan nor our secretary will be travelling contrary to reports that have surfaced. Only the schedule was finalised,'' Dhumal added.

India in all likelihood will play Pakistan in Sri Lanka's Dambulla just like 2010 edition.

Pakistan's only home match in their country will be against minnows Nepal.

The other three games are Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka vs Afghsnistan.

