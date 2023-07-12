Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Sinner says improved physicality, top-10 mentality fuels Grand Slam push

Jannik Sinner said cementing his spot in the world's top 10 had given him the mental edge in Grand Slams while gaining strength had helped him endure lengthy matches after the Italian eighth seed moved into the Wimbledon semi-finals on Tuesday. The 21-year-old, who first broke into the top 10 in 2021 but reached a career-high number eight in April, produced power that belied his slender frame in a 6-4 3-6 6-2 6-2 win over Russian Roman Safiullin to emerge as a first-time major semi-finalist.

Tennis-Ukraine's Wimbledon semi-finalist Svitolina has no time to lose

There is a reason why Elina Svitolina has been an unstoppable force at Wimbledon this year. "I don't have time to lose anymore," the Ukrainian wildcard said on Tuesday after toppling world number one Iga Swiatek to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals for a second time in four years.

Soccer-Messi eager to face new challenge at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has no regrets about his decision to join Inter Miami and said he is eager to face a new challenge. The 36-year-old arrived in the United States on Tuesday ahead of his presentation as an Inter Miami player at a special event on Sunday.

Soccer-Tottenham's Sessegnon undergoes hamstring surgery

Tottenham Hotspur's Ryan Sessegnon has undergone surgery on his left hamstring following an injury he sustained in pre-season training, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. "Having previously suffered with his hamstring it is anticipated that the surgery following this injury will provide a permanent solution to the problem," Tottenham said in a statement.

Tennis-Deadly Djokovic repels Rublev to reach Wimbledon semi-finals

Favourite Novak Djokovic found himself behind for the first time at this year's Wimbledon but responded in brutal fashion to beat Andrey Rublev 4-6 6-1 6-4 6-3 and reach the semi-finals on Tuesday for the 12th time. Inspired seventh seed Rublev snatched the opening set but it was akin to poking a sleeping grizzly bear as Djokovic exacted painful punishment to stay on track for a fifth straight title.

Tennis-Djokovic relieved to survive Rublev dogfight

Novak Djokovic's celebration after finishing off Andrey Rublev in a high-octane Wimbledon quarter-final said it all on Tuesday. The scoreline may look comfortable enough after the 36-year-old fought back from losing the first set to win 4-6 6-1 6-4 6-3 -- his 33rd successive victory at Wimbledon.

Soccer-Hospitalised Van der Sar out of immediate danger

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar remains in intensive care but is in a stable condition and out of immediate danger following his bleed on the brain last week, his wife Annemarie confirmed on Tuesday. Van der Sar was admitted to a Split hospital on Friday while on holiday in Croatia.

Tennis-Top seed Swiatek toppled by Svitolina in Wimbledon quarter-finals

Even the world's best players are not immune to crippling nerves as Iga Swiatek discovered when her Wimbledon dreams were turned to dust in a 7-5 6-7(5) 6-2 quarter-final defeat by Ukrainian wildcard Elina Svitolina on Tuesday. Svitolina, who returned to the tour in April after giving birth to her daughter last October, might have been facing an opponent who was riding high on a 14-match winning streak but she never stopped believing even when she was on the receiving end of some brutal shots from the four-time Grand Slam champion.

Tennis-Rublev grateful for Wimbledon support, wants end to 'terrible' Ukraine situation

Russian Andrey Rublev thanked the Centre Court crowd for their noisy support during his failed bid to knock defending champion Novak Djokovic out of Wimbledon on Tuesday. Seventh seed Rublev, like the other Russian and Belarusian players in the draw, was banned last year by Wimbledon in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Motor racing-Ricciardo replaces De Vries at AlphaTauri from Hungary

Australian Daniel Ricciardo will return to a Formula One race seat with AlphaTauri from Hungary next week after replacing Nyck de Vries for the rest of the season, the Red Bull-owned team said on Tuesday. Ricciardo drove for the team from 2012-13 when they were known as Toro Rosso and then graduated to Red Bull from 2014 to 2018, winning seven races.

