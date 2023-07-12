Soccer-World Cup caps long road back for U.S. midfielder Ertz

U.S. midfielder Julie Ertz will cap an extraordinary return to her sport's biggest stage when the Women's World Cup kicks off next week, months after a prolonged hiatus that raised serious questions about her future.

The twice U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year had not played since helping her country win Olympic bronze in 2021 when coach Vlatko Andonovski called her up for a spring training camp, months ahead of the tournament. Ertz gave birth to a son in August, 2022 and her 20-month absence had prompted speculation that she could retire.

"I think that's a natural thought of when you start a family," she told Reuters. "There's a lot of logistics, a lot of sacrifices, and frankly, a lot of change in the woman body. I don't think that's (a) secret about pregnancy and what that looks like." Ertz came on as a substitute in an April friendly against Ireland, a match more remembered for the injury suffered by Mallory Swanson that sidelined the Americans' top goal scorer for the World Cup.

Ertz's return came with certain conditions and having been told to join a club side she inked a deal with the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) Angel City FC. She also had to live up to her own exacting standards.

"Being in this environment for so long, the standard (is) set where you have to be in order to compete here," said Ertz. "And would I wish that I could be back as fit and ready to compete and healthy two weeks after pregnancy? I would have loved that."

Ertz brings experience to a squad that includes 14 World Cup newcomers as the United States pursue an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup title. But the 31-year-old said she had been unsure whether the fans for whom she had lifted the trophy in 2015 and 2019 would welcome her back with open arms.

"With social media you're just like expecting the worst at this point, to be honest," she said. "I have high expectations for myself and I think our fans do, too, and rightfully so. They're investing so much into our team as well... I just really wanted to make them proud."

Ertz's absence did little to diminish her marketing power and she agreed a high-profile deal with snack giants Frito-Lay for a World Cup campaign that features her alongside retired U.S. greats such as Mia Hamm and Brandi Chastain. "You play this sport for many reasons, but one is to just (to) be the best you could possibly be," said Ertz. "And you know, there's a lot of sacrifices that come with that."

