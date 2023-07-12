Left Menu

West Indies opt to bat against India; Jaiswal, Kishan handed debut caps

PTI | Roseau | Updated: 12-07-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 19:15 IST
West Indies opt to bat against India; Jaiswal, Kishan handed debut caps
West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and opted to bat in the first Test against India here on Wednesday.

India handed debut caps to 21-year-old left handed opened Yashasvi Jaiswal and wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan while local man Alick Athanaze will play his maiden Test for the home team.

''I want the two debutants to enjoy, they've worked hard to come here, I want to make them feel comfortable and have some good memories of their first Test,'' India captain Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva (w), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.

