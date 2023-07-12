Left Menu

Tennis-Sabalenka overpowers Keys to book semi-final spot

She broke the American 28-year-old again and served out the set but had a mini-wobble in the second as Keys, seeded 25th, secured a break of her own.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-07-2023 19:16 IST
World number two Aryna Sabalenka roared into the Wimbledon semi-finals with a 6-2 6-4 win over American Madison Keys on Wednesday. The Belarusian, who has a tiger tattoo on her left arm, powered to victory on Court One and will face either Ons Jabeur or defending champion Elena Rybakina in the last four.

Second seed Sabalenka, 25, broke in the first game of the match, converting a fourth break point with a sweet backhand that sailed just over the net and out of the reach of Keys. She broke the American 28-year-old again and served out the set but had a mini-wobble in the second as Keys, seeded 25th, secured a break of her own. However, the Australian Open champion broke straight back and did so again before serving out the match to reach her second semi-final at the All England Club.

