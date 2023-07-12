Left Menu

Russian international Daler Kuzyaev joins newly-promoted Le Havre in French league

12-07-2023
Russia midfielder Daler Kuzyaev has signed a two-year deal with French club Le Havre.

The newly-promoted club from the port city in the Normandy region said Kuzyaev, who was out of contract with Zenit St. Petersburg, will join his new teammates in the coming days.

Kuzyaev, who played in the Champions League and represented Russia at the 2018 World Cup, will bring a dose of experience to a team which secured promotion by winning the second division title.

Kuzyaev has made 46 international appearances for Russia.

Financial terms of the deal were not announced.

Kuzyaev helped Zenit win the Russian title in each of the past five seasons but was unable to play in the Champions League last season. All Russian teams have been banned from European competitions by UEFA during the country's war on Ukraine.

