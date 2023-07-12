Left Menu

Soccer-Villa sign Spain defender Torres from Villarreal

Aston Villa have signed Spain international centre back Pau Torres from Villarreal for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. He joins Youri Tielemans among Villa's close season recruits after the midfielder joined from Leicester City as they add experience ahead of their Europa Conference League campaign. ($1 = 0.9016 euros) ($1 = 0.7705 pounds)

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2023 19:47 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 19:47 IST
Soccer-Villa sign Spain defender Torres from Villarreal

Aston Villa have signed Spain international centre back Pau Torres from Villarreal for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. British media reported Torres had a release clause of 70 million euros ($77.64 million) but with a year left on his contract with Villarreal, the English side have agreed a fee in the region of 31.5 million pounds ($40.88 million).

"The 26-year-old defender, who has been capped on 23 occasions for his country, arrives at Villa for an undisclosed fee," Villa said in a statement. "A native of Villarreal, Torres came through the ranks of his hometown club and went on to become a key player for the La Liga side."

Torres won the Europa League with Villarreal under current Villa boss Unai Emery when they beat Manchester United in the 2021 final. He joins Youri Tielemans among Villa's close season recruits after the midfielder joined from Leicester City as they add experience ahead of their Europa Conference League campaign.

($1 = 0.9016 euros) ($1 = 0.7705 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023