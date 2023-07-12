Left Menu

Soccer-Forest's Toffolo charged with misconduct over alleged betting

Nottingham Forest full back Harry Toffolo has been charged by England's Football Association (FA) with misconduct in relation to its betting rules with 375 alleged breaches, the country's soccer governing body said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 20:04 IST
Soccer-Forest's Toffolo charged with misconduct over alleged betting

Nottingham Forest full back Harry Toffolo has been charged by England's Football Association (FA) with misconduct in relation to its betting rules with 375 alleged breaches, the country's soccer governing body said on Wednesday. The alleged breaches occurred between 2014 to 2017 when Toffolo was with Norwich City and had loan spells at clubs including Swindon Town, Rotherham United, Peterborough United and Scunthorpe United.

"It's alleged that the defender breached FA Rule E1(b) 375 times between 22 January 2014 and 18 March 2017," the FA said in a statement. "Harry Toffolo has until Wednesday 19 July 2023 to provide his response." Toffolo, 27, played 19 times for Forest in the 2022-23 season as they survived a relegation battle to stay in the top flight.

In May, Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney was banned from football for eight months and fined 50,000 pounds ($64,920) after admitting to 232 breaches of the Football Association's (FA) betting rules. ($1 = 0.7702 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023