Tennis-Jabeur fights back to oust defending champion Rybakina

Updated: 12-07-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 20:12 IST
Tennis-Jabeur fights back to oust defending champion Rybakina
Tunisian Ons Jabeur gained revenge for her defeat in last year's final when she surged back from a set down to beat third-seeded defending champion Kazakh Elena Rybakina 6-7(5) 6-4 6-1 to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals on Wednesday.

A year ago Jabeur looked on course to become the first Arabic female champion before fading to lose in three sets but the dream is still on in 2023 after the sixth seed mounted a spirited comeback having looked distraught after the first set tiebreak went against her. Jabeur upped her game after that, going for the big shots and gradually becoming the dominant force with a surge of five games in a row that secured the second set and gave her an advantage in the third which she pressed him with real authority.

She will play second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the semis after the Belarusian beat American Madison Keys in straight sets earlier.

