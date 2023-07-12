Left Menu

Indian shuttlers make positive start at Badminton Asia Junior Championships

Rakshitha Sree triumphed over Phuong Bui of Vietnam with a score of 21-17 21-15, whereas Shriyanshi Valishetty also came out on top by securing a convincing 21-11 21-14 win against Nayonika Rajesh of the UAE.In the mixed doubles category, Arul Murugan and Srinidhi showcased stellar coordination and outplayed Deng Chi and Hoi Liu of Hong Kong 21-17 21-8 in their opening match.The duo of Samarveer and Radhika Sharma will play their round of 64 mixed doubles match later tonight.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2023 20:25 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 20:25 IST
Indian shuttlers make positive start at Badminton Asia Junior Championships
  • Country:
  • India

Young Indian shuttlers, including Lakshay Sharma and Anmol Kharb, made a positive start to their singles campaign at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia on Wednesday.

In the boys' singles category, Lakshay Sharma secured a resounding 21-9 21-9 win against M Joy of Bangladesh, while Ayush Shetty emerged triumphant with a thrilling 21-14 18-21 21-19 win over Al Fajri of Indonesia. Samarveer also exhibited his remarkable skills, securing a hard-fought 21-19 21-19 win against Awan Usman of Hong Kong. However, Dhruv faced a tough challenge against Yudai Okimoto of Japan and unfortunately succumbed to a 13-21 13-21 defeat.

In the girls' singles category, Anmol Kharb displayed her class and stroke play en route to a 21-7 21-8 win over Akansha Raj of the UAE. Rakshitha Sree triumphed over Phuong Bui of Vietnam with a score of 21-17 21-15, whereas Shriyanshi Valishetty also came out on top by securing a convincing 21-11 21-14 win against Nayonika Rajesh of the UAE.

In the mixed doubles category, Arul Murugan and Srinidhi showcased stellar coordination and outplayed Deng Chi and Hoi Liu of Hong Kong 21-17 21-8 in their opening match.

The duo of Samarveer and Radhika Sharma will play their round of 64 mixed doubles match later tonight. On Monday, India suffered a 1-3 loss to Indonesia in the mixed team quarterfinals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023