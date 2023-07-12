Left Menu

Para-shooter Rudransh clinches another gold; India tops medals tally at WSPS World Cup

PTI | Osijek | Updated: 12-07-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 21:25 IST
Para-shooter Rudransh Khandelwal added a second gold medal to his name, clinching the top podium place in P1 Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 category on the concluding day of the World Shooting Para Sport (WSPS) World Cup here on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old Rudransh shot 240.6 in the eight-shooter final for a junior world record and also beat the challenge of country-mate and 2020 Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Manish Narwal.

Narwal clinched silver with 236.4 points, while Santosh Gadhe made it an all-India affair by winning the bronze with a score of 211.7.

India finished their assignment here with 17 medals, including seven gold, six silver and four bronze and topped the medal tally. A total of 35 countries took part in the World Cup.

Rudransh was placed eighth and last in qualification with 557 points, while Narwal was the leader with 571 points. But the 16-year-old Rudransh, who had also won the P4 Mixed 50m pistol SH1 gold on July 10, was unbeatable in the finals.

He shot an amazing 49.7 in the last series to get the better of Narwal in the finals.

India's Rubina Francis clinched silver in the P2 Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 category, with a score of 232.3 in the finals. Hungarian Krisztina David won the gold with a score of 234.7.

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Avani Lekhara had earlier won gold in the R2 10m Air Rifle SH1 category.

Swaroop Unhalkar too had bagged a gold earlier in the World Cup with a score of 245.9 in men's 10m air rifle standing SH1 beating his Hungarian competitor Csaba Rescsik by a difference of 0.9 points.

