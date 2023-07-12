Left Menu

Kathuniya seal Paralympic quota with silver medal at World Para Athletics C'ships

PTI | Paris | Updated: 12-07-2023 21:45 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 21:45 IST
Kathuniya seal Paralympic quota with silver medal at World Para Athletics C'ships
  • Country:
  • France

Yogesh Kathuniya on Wednesday became the third Indian to grab a quota for the 2024 Paris Paralympics after securing a silver medal in discus throw in the F56 category at the World Para Athletics Championships here.

The 26-year-old Indian, who had finished second best at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, claimed the silver medal with a best effort of 43.17m in the men's discus throw F56 final at Charlety Stadium.

In F56 classification, athletes have full arm and trunk muscle power. Pelvic stability is provided by some to full ability to press the knees together. Brazil's Batista dos Santos Claudiney won the gold with an effort of 46.07, while Slovakia's Laczko Dusan bagged the bronze with a throw of 42.70.

On Tuesday, Praveen Kumar won a bronze in the men's high jump T64 event and Nishad Kumar bagged a silver in men's high jump T 47 final to book two Paralympics quotas.

The top-four ranked athletes at the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in each of the individual medal events qualify for the 2024 Paralympic Games, also to be held in Paris.

The tournament will conclude on July 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

 United States
4
Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens oppos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023