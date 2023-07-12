Left Menu

Daniel Ricciardo is back on grid, will drive for AlphaTauri

AlphaTauri Formula 1 Team has released Dutch driver Nyck de Vries and will replace him with former McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo

ANI | Updated: 12-07-2023 22:43 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 22:43 IST
AlphaTauri Formula 1 Team has released Dutch driver Nyck de Vries and will replace him with former McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo. Dutch driver De Vries, who starred in a one-off drive for Williams at Monza last year, claiming ninth position – has endured a difficult first season of full-time F1 racing and is yet to score, with AlphaTauri rooted to the bottom of the constructors' standings.

That's led to him being replaced after 10 Grands Prix, with eight-time race winner Ricciardo who lost his place with McLaren at the end of 2022. Daniel Ricciardo will be making a sensational return to front-line Formula 1 racing at the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix, with the Australian set to replace Nyck de Vries at the AlphaTauri team for the rest of the season.

"I'm very pleased to welcome Daniel back into the team. There's no doubt about his driving skills, and he already knows many of us, so his integration will be easy and straightforward. The team will also profit a lot from his experience, as he is an eight-time Formula 1 Grand Prix winner," AlphaTauri Team Principal Franz Tost said, as per the official website of Formula 1. Daniel Ricciardo said: "I do feel like there's certainly some unfinished business. I'm staying in the loop and staying prepared." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

