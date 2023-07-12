Left Menu

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-07-2023 22:55 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 22:55 IST
Dipa makes Asian Games cut on return from doping suspension

Star India gymnast Dipa Karmakar sealed her place in the Asian Games squad after topping the selection trials at the Kalinga Stadium, here on Wednesday.

The Tripura gymnast, who narrowly missed out on a bronze in 2016 Rio Olympics, was making a comeback after 21 months of suspension due to a doping violation.

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old Dipa scored 47.05 to emerge on top in the all-around event during the trials.

Pranati Das and Pranati Nayak scored 45.80 and 44.43 to finish second and third in the trials.

In men's Senior Individual category, Yogeshwar Singh (76.30) from Haryana, Odisha's Rakesh Patra (76.20) and Tapan Mohanty (74.60) bagged the top three spots.

''I am satisfied with Dipa's performance. She is made a good comeback. She still is not at her best and has slight pain in her right knee but there is time and I am sure, she will only get better from here on,'' Dipa's coach Bishweshwar Nandi told PTI.

''It is not easy to comeback after such a long time, so I am very happy.'' The event, organized by the Gymnastics Federation of India in association with Sports & Youth Services Department, Odisha, saw the top gymnasts from the country vying to establish their place as part of the core group of the Indian Gymnastics team ahead of the Asian Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

