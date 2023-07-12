Left Menu

Aryna Sabalenka defeats Madison Keys to advance into Wimbledon semifinal

Sabalenka is one victory away from ending Iga Swiatek’s 67-week run as the Hologic WTA Tour’s No.1-ranked player. 

ANI | Updated: 12-07-2023 23:35 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 23:35 IST
Aryna Sabalenka defeats Madison Keys to advance into Wimbledon semifinal
Aryna Sabalenka (Image: Twitter/ Wimbledon) . Image Credit: ANI

Aryna Sabalenka stormed into the semifinals of the Wimbledon on Wednesday after defeating No. 25 seed Madison Keys 6-2, 6-4. Sabalenka is one victory away from ending Iga Swiatek's 67-week run as the WTA Tour's No.1-ranked player.

Sabalenka will face No. 6 Ons Jabeur, who defeated reigning champion Elena Rybakina in three sets. "To be honest, I want both. But I'm trying to focus on myself because I know if I start thinking about all this stuff, I'm going to lose my focus on the court, my game." Sabalenka said after the match as quoted by WTA official website.

"Later on we'll see if I'm ready to become World No. 1, or if I'm ready to play another final," she further said. In the previous four Grand Slam tournaments, Sabalenka was the only female to get past the quarterfinals. The current Australian Open winner has matched Serena Williams' 2015 accomplishment of winning 17 of 18 games in the big tournaments. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

 United States
4
Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens oppos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023