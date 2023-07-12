Left Menu

Soccer-UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings after Israeli, Maltese fans clash

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings after fans clashed during a Champions League first qualifying round game between Maltese side Hamrun Spartans and Israel's Maccabi Haifa, European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2023 00:01 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 23:57 IST
Soccer-UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings after Israeli, Maltese fans clash
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings after fans clashed during a Champions League first qualifying round game between Maltese side Hamrun Spartans and Israel's Maccabi Haifa, European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday. Tuesday's game in Ta' Qali in Malta was interrupted twice due to the fans of both teams throwing flares and objects at each other, with some of them landing on the pitch, local media reported.

"Disciplinary proceedings have been instigated in accordance with Article 55 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR) following the... match," UEFA said in their disciplinary update. Maccabi face charges for their fans lighting fireworks and committing acts of damage while both teams have been charged for their fans throwing objects and causing crowd disturbances, UEFA said.

Police officers entered the stand where the Israeli fans were sitting in an attempt to bring the situation under control, Israeli media reported, adding that footage showed scuffles breaking out between the supporters of the two sides. The Times of Israel reported that Maccabi fans said they were provoked by the home crowd with racist comments and chants of "Palestine, Palestine," as well as having objects thrown at them.

Five Maccabi fans were arrested, the Times of Israel reported. The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) will decide on the matter in due course, UEFA said.

Maltese media reported that the Spartans have requested for the return leg, scheduled for July 18, to be played outside of Israel. Maccabi Haifa beat Hamrun Spartans 4-0 in the first leg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

 United States
4
Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens oppos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023