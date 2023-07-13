Soccer-Peruvian side outraged at coach's arrest for racism in Brazil

Left Menu

Avellino was arrested on Tuesday by Sao Paolo military police and spent the night in jail after Corinthians fans and ball boys alleged he stood in front of the stands and pretended to be a monkey, according to Sao Paulo's public security ministry. "Military police officers were carrying out security duties at the venue when the accused, a member of the Universitario coaching staff, stood in front of the Brazilian fans and pretended to be a monkey.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Peruvian club Universitario Deportes have criticised Brazilian authorities after their assistant coach Sebastian Avellino was arrested for allegedly making a racist gesture to Corinthians fans in their Copa Sudamericana clash on Tuesday. Avellino was arrested on Tuesday by Sao Paolo military police and spent the night in jail after Corinthians fans and ball boys alleged he stood in front of the stands and pretended to be a monkey, according to Sao Paulo's public security ministry.

"Military police officers were carrying out security duties at the venue when the accused, a member of the Universitario coaching staff, stood in front of the Brazilian fans and pretended to be a monkey. Witnesses confirmed what happened," the security ministry said in a statement. Universitario said on Wednesday that the arrest was arbitrary and an "inadmissible, degrading and outrageous" act, and that their coaching staff were the ones assaulted by the fans.

"The professional honour of our club has been tainted. Sebastian Avellino was treated like a criminal in Brazil, spending the night in jail," the Peruvian side said in a statement. "Throughout the match a group of supporters of the home team hurled insults and spat at our players and coaching staff. At the end of the match, the same people accused our physical trainer of discriminatory acts.

"This distorted and subjective accusation is what the Brazilian authorities have validated as true, without the right of reply, and have therefore ordered his arrest and transfer to a police station in Sao Paolo." The Lima-based club added that they have already sought the support of the Peruvian consulate in Brazil while the coach awaits a custody hearing.

Reuters has contacted Corinthians for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

