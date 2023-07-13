Rugby-Wallabies coach Jones drops Hooper, Vunivalu for Argentina clash

Australia coach Eddie Jones has dropped veteran loose forward Michael Hooper and promoted Samu Kerevi among five changes to his starting 15 for the Rugby Championship clash against Argentina in Sydney on Saturday. Openside flanker Hooper makes way for Fraser McReight in a reshuffled back row, with Jed Holloway replacing the injured Tom Hooper at blindside.

Samu will partner Len Ikitau in the centres, while Mark Nawaqanitawase replaces Suliasi Vunivalu on the right wing after the Fiji-born flyer struggled in the 43-12 thrashing by South Africa in Pretoria. Nick Frost has also been dropped from the matchday squad, with Richie Arnold promoted to the second row with fellow France-based lock Will Skelton.

Jones has persisted with starting halves Quade Cooper and Nic White, with young Melbourne Rebels flyhalf Carter Gordon to play off the bench again. "As a squad we're running a marathon this year, and we didn't get off the start line like we wanted to, but we get another opportunity to find our rhythm this weekend against a tough Argentinian side," Jones said in a team statement on Thursday.

"We have two Tests on home soil this year, so we have to roll up our sleeves on Saturday and put in a performance that drives Australians to show pride in the Wallabies." Australia team:

1-James Slipper (captain), 2-David Porecki, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 4-Richie Arnold, 5-Will Skelton, 6-Jed Holloway, 7-Fraser McReight, 8-Rob Valetini, 9-Nic White, 10-Quade Cooper, 11-Marika Koroibete, 12-Samu Kerevi, 13-Len Ikitau, 14-Mark Nawaqanitawase, 15-Tom Wright Replacements:

16-Jordan Uelese, 17-Angus Bell, 18-Pone Fa'amausili, 19-Matt Philip, 20-Rob Leota, 21-Josh Kemeny, 22-Tate McDermott, 23-Carter Gordon.

