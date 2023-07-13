Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Adventure over, but Eubanks leaves his mark on Wimbledon lawns

Christopher Eubanks's epic Wimbledon adventure was ended in the quarter-finals by Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday but the American debutant has left an indelible mark on the championships. With winners flying off his racket like fireworks the 27-year-old looked poised to emulate American great John McEnroe and reach the semi-final on his first appearance.

Tennis-Alcaraz douses Rune fireworks to reach Wimbledon semis for first time

It was billed as the battle of the 20-year-olds but Carlos Alcaraz pulled rank on his childhood buddy Holger Rune as he doused the Dane's fireworks to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time with a 7-6(3) 6-4 6-4 victory on Wednesday. The two tyros, who were born six days apart, were contesting a men's Wimbledon quarter-final that for the first time in the professional era featured two players aged under 21.

Soccer-UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings after Israeli, Maltese fans clash

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings after fans clashed during a Champions League first qualifying round game between Maltese side Hamrun Spartans and Israel's Maccabi Haifa, European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday. Tuesday's game in Ta' Qali in Malta was interrupted twice due to the fans of both teams throwing flares and objects at each other, with some of them landing on the pitch, local media reported.

Soccer-Saudi's Al-Hilal sign Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio

Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has joined Al-Hilal from Serie A side Lazio, the Saudi Arabian club announced on Wednesday. "Coming from Italy's eagles. Savic represents Asia's Leader," Al-Hilal said on their twitter account.

Tennis-Stronger than ever Svitolina relishing Vondrousova test at Wimbledon

Ukrainian wild card Elina Svitolina, having dismissed four Grand Slam champions during her fairytale run to the Wimbledon semi-finals following her maternity break, may believe the stars are finally aligning in her quest for a maiden Grand Slam title. The 28-year-old can reach a first major final by beating the resurgent Czech Marketa Vondrousova on Thursday and the former world number three said a fresh approach to her career after the war in Ukraine and becoming a mother in October had helped.

Motor racing-Mercedes taking a close look at McLaren upgrade

Mercedes will be taking a good look at McLaren's latest upgrade for clues about how their Formula One rivals have made such a leap in lap time, technical director James Allison said on Wednesday. McLaren finished second and fourth in last Sunday's British Grand Prix with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri respectively while seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton was third for Mercedes and George Russell fifth.

Soccer-Ireland hope to leave legacy at World Cup, says Barrett

Ireland striker Amber Barrett said they want to leave a lasting legacy at the Women's World Cup, amid excitement at making their first appearance at the tournament. The 27-year-old made history for Ireland, scoring the winner as a substitute in their 1-0 victory at Scotland in October, that secured their spot at the tournament.

Soccer-Mount wants to make Manchester United fans proud

Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount promised to make the fans proud after playing his first match for the club, a 2-0 win against Championship side Leeds United on Wednesday in a friendly in Oslo. The 24-year-old England international joined United earlier this month from Chelsea for 55 million pounds ($71.45 million), according to British media reports.

Tennis-Medvedev weathers Eubanks storm to reach semis

Third seed Daniil Medvedev curtailed American debutant Christopher Eubanks' extraordinary Wimbledon adventure as he weathered a ferocious storm to come through their quarter-final 6-4 1-6 4-6 7-6(4) 6-1 on Wednesday. The 27-year-old Russian took the opening set but was blown completely off course for the next two as unseeded Eubanks unleashed a barrage of first-strike tennis that had the Court One crowd roaring its approval.

Tennis-Victorious Jabeur delighted that she stuck to Plan A

After letting last year's Wimbledon final against Elena Rybakina slip through her fingers when she started to doubt her own tactics Ons Jabeur said sticking to the plan, even in adversity, was key to her revenge victory on Wednesday. The Tunisian sixth seed came back from losing the first set tiebreak to beat the world number three 6-7(5) 6-4 6-1 to reach the semi-finals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)