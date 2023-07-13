Left Menu

Rugby-Springboks rocked after captain Etzebeth's father dies

South Africa captain Eben Etzebeth's father has died after a battle with cancer, the team confirmed on Thursday, leaving the towering lock in doubt for the Rugby Championship clash against New Zealand. "Eben's father has passed," a team spokesperson told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2023 05:54 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 05:54 IST
Rugby-Springboks rocked after captain Etzebeth's father dies

South Africa captain Eben Etzebeth's father has died after a battle with cancer, the team confirmed on Thursday, leaving the towering lock in doubt for the Rugby Championship clash against New Zealand.

"Eben's father has passed," a team spokesperson told Reuters. With regular skipper Siya Kolisi sidelined with a knee injury, Etzebeth was set to play for the world champion Springboks for the first time this season after recovering from injury.

However, South African media reports citing team sources said he would be given time to decide whether he would play against the All Blacks in Auckland on Saturday. The team declined to confirm his place in the matchday squad.

Coach Jacques Nienaber had welcomed the prospect of Etzebeth returning. "Eben has been working very hard in the last few months to make a full recovery from his shoulder injury and it's great to see him return to the field in this important fixture," he said this week after naming Etzebeth in his squad.

South Africa opened their Rugby Championship campaign with a 43-12 win over Australia in Pretoria last weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

 United States
4
Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens oppos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023