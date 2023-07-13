Left Menu

Soccer-Carney review calls for overhaul to help women's game reach potential

The review, headed by former England midfielder turned pundit Karen Carney, was commissioned by the UK government in September following England's triumph at the European Championship last year. Among 10 recommendations laid out in the review, Carney said the Women's Super League and Women's Championship should become "fully professional environments" to attract and develop the world's top talent.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2023 12:19 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 11:55 IST
Soccer-Carney review calls for overhaul to help women's game reach potential
Representative Image

A major independent review of women's soccer in England has called for the top two tiers to become fully professional environments and for the women's game to have a dedicated broadcast slot to boost visibility. The review, headed by former England midfielder turned pundit Karen Carney, was commissioned by the UK government in September following England's triumph at the European Championship last year.

Among 10 recommendations laid out in the review, Carney said the Women's Super League and Women's Championship should become "fully professional environments" to attract and develop the world's top talent. "It is clear that domestic women's football has reached a defining moment," former Arsenal and Chelsea player Carney said.

"The women's game in this country can become a world-leading sport that not only generates immense economic and social value but sets the standards for women's professional sport globally. "These recommendations must be a blueprint for how this can be achieved, and must be acted upon with urgency."

Carney said women's football must also address a "lack of diversity" on-and-off the pitch. The government is set to release a full response to the recommendations in the coming months.

England begin their World Cup campaign against Haiti on July 22 in Brisbane.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

 United States
4
Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens oppos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023