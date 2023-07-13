Left Menu

Soccer-FIFA to pay out $209 million to clubs

The total per player is divided and distributed to the club, or clubs, with which the player was registered in the two years leading up to the finals in Qatar. This is an increase from the $8,530 that FIFA paid per player at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

13-07-2023
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
FIFA will pay out $209 million to clubs whose players competed at last year’s World Cup finals in Qatar, world football’s governing body said on Thursday. The payment will be made to 440 clubs from 51 different countries whose players were at the tournament last November and December, won by Argentina.

FIFA will pay a daily amount of $10,950 for each of 837 footballers at the World Cup, regardless of how many minutes they played during the tournament. The total per player is divided and distributed to the club, or clubs, with which the player was registered in the two years leading up to the finals in Qatar.

This is an increase from the $8,530 that FIFA paid per player at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. For Qatar, a total of 46 English clubs will be the largest recipients with a combined total of $37,713,297, followed by clubs from Spain, Germany, Italy and France.

Manchester City will be paid the most for a single club with a sum of $4,596,445 followed by Barcelona ($4,538,955) and Bayern Munich ($4,331,809). Under the agreement signed earlier this year by FIFA and the European Club Association, $355 million will be distributed to clubs under the programme for the 2026 and 2030 editions of the World Cup.

 

