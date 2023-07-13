Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Adventure over, but Eubanks leaves his mark on Wimbledon lawns; Tennis-Alcaraz douses Rune fireworks to reach Wimbledon semis for first time and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Adventure over, but Eubanks leaves his mark on Wimbledon lawns

Christopher Eubanks's epic Wimbledon adventure was ended in the quarter-finals by Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday but the American debutant has left an indelible mark on the championships. With winners flying off his racket like fireworks the 27-year-old looked poised to emulate American great John McEnroe and reach the semi-final on his first appearance.

Tennis-Alcaraz douses Rune fireworks to reach Wimbledon semis for first time

It was billed as the battle of the 20-year-olds but Carlos Alcaraz pulled rank on his childhood buddy Holger Rune as he doused the Dane's fireworks to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time with a 7-6(3) 6-4 6-4 victory on Wednesday. The two tyros, who were born six days apart, were contesting a men's Wimbledon quarter-final that for the first time in the professional era featured two players aged under 21.

LeBron James announces he will return for 21st season

LeBron James acknowledged on Wednesday night that a few months ago he was questioning to himself his ability to keep performing "without cheating the game" and to still "give everything to the game." While accepting an award at the ESPYs in Los Angeles, James announced his decision to play for a 21st season.

Motor racing-Mercedes taking a close look at McLaren upgrade

Mercedes will be taking a good look at McLaren's latest upgrade for clues about how their Formula One rivals have made such a leap in lap time, technical director James Allison said on Wednesday. McLaren finished second and fourth in last Sunday's British Grand Prix with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri respectively while seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton was third for Mercedes and George Russell fifth.

Soccer-Australia to field World Cup lineup against France: coach

Australia coach Tony Gustavsson expects to field his Women's World Cup lineup against France when the teams meet in a sell-out friendly in Melbourne on Friday. The Swede said some players would be on limited minutes, and forward Kyah Simon would probably not feature as she recovers from a serious knee injury, but the 'Matildas' will otherwise be near full strength at the Docklands stadium.

Soccer-Carney review calls for overhaul to help women's game reach potential

A major independent review of women's soccer in England has called for the top two tiers to become fully professional environments and for the women's game to have a dedicated broadcast slot to boost visibility. The review, headed by former England midfielder turned pundit Karen Carney, was commissioned by the UK government in September following England's triumph at the European Championship last year.

Soccer-FIFA to offer 20,000 free tickets for Women's World Cup in NZ

FIFA said it is giving away 20,000 free tickets for Women's World Cup games in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin amid concerns about the slow pace of sales in New Zealand. Co-hosts Australia have snapped up the lion's share of the 1 million tickets sold so far, with their 'Matildas' team seen as a genuine title threat.

Tennis-Medvedev weathers Eubanks storm to reach semis

Third seed Daniil Medvedev curtailed American debutant Christopher Eubanks' extraordinary Wimbledon adventure as he weathered a ferocious storm to come through their quarter-final 6-4 1-6 4-6 7-6(4) 6-1 on Wednesday. The 27-year-old Russian took the opening set but was blown completely off course for the next two as unseeded Eubanks unleashed a barrage of first-strike tennis that had the Court One crowd roaring its approval.

Tennis-Victorious Jabeur delighted that she stuck to Plan A

After letting last year's Wimbledon final against Elena Rybakina slip through her fingers when she started to doubt her own tactics Ons Jabeur said sticking to the plan, even in adversity, was key to her revenge victory on Wednesday. The Tunisian sixth seed came back from losing the first set tiebreak to beat the world number three 6-7(5) 6-4 6-1 to reach the semi-finals.

USMNT ousted from Gold Cup on Penalties

Orlando Mosquera saved a penalty kick by Cristian Roldan in the sixth round of a shootout to help Panama defeat the U.S. men's national team in a semifinal of the CONCACAF Gold Cup in San Diego on Wednesday. After the save in the top of the frame, Adalberto Carrasquilla scored against Matt Turner to win the shootout 5-4 against the defending champions.

