AIFF Technical Committee recommends Ishfaq Ahmed as head coach of India U-16 men's team

The meeting at which the appointment was recommended was held under the Chairmanship of IM Vijayan. Present in the meeting were Committee Members Pinky Bompal Magar, Climax Lawrence, Arun Malhotra, Harjinder Singh, and Eugeneson Lyngdoh. The Technical Director of the AIFF, Shabir Pasha was present.

13-07-2023
The Technical Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) unanimously recommended that former Indian international Ishfaq Ahmed be appointed as head coach of India's under-16 football team. "The Technical Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) met virtually on Thursday, July 13, 2023, to discuss the appointment of the coaching staff of the India U-16 Men's national team," said a statement from AIFF.

The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of IM Vijayan. Present in the meeting were Committee Members Pinky Bompal Magar, Climax Lawrence, Arun Malhotra, Harjinder Singh, and Eugeneson Lyngdoh. The Technical Director of the AIFF, Shabir Pasha was present. The Committee, after meticulously deliberating on the applications from the various candidates, recommended the three core coaching staff that will take the team forward.

"The Committee unanimously recommended that former India international Ishfaq Ahmed be appointed head coach of the India U-16 national team. The Committee also recommended that Rajan Mani and Feroz Sharif be appointed assistant coach and goalkeeper coach, respectively, at the U-16 national team," added the statement. Committee Chairman Vijayan said after the meeting, "This is a new beginning for the India U-16 national team, and I am sure the team will be in able hands, and the coaches we have recommended will do a fine job in taking the team forward. The U-16s have an assignment in hand in the SAFF U-16 Championship to be played in Bhutan from September 1 to 11. I am sure the team will perform to the level which will make us feel proud." (ANI)

