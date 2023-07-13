Athletics-Kipchoge returning to Berlin as part of Paris Olympic preparation
24 as part of his preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics, announcing the return to his "special place" in a video on Thursday. He is aiming to complete a hat-trick of Olympic wins next year, having won marathon gold in the previous two Games. "My run has taken me across the world," Kipchoge said in the video posted on social media.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge will race in Berlin on Sept. 24 as part of his preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics, announcing the return to his "special place" in a video on Thursday. The 38-year-old clocked 2:01.09 in Berlin last year to crush his own world record by about 30 seconds. He is aiming to complete a hat-trick of Olympic wins next year, having won marathon gold in the previous two Games.
"My run has taken me across the world," Kipchoge said in the video posted on social media. Along the way ... there are ups and downs. And right now I run towards Paris 2024. But to achieve what inspires me in Paris I must return to my special place. Back to Berlin." Kipchoge is also a 10-time winner of marathon majors, including four victories apiece at Berlin and London.
Berlin is considered one the world's fastest marathon courses, due to traditionally cool conditions plus flat, well-maintained roads. The Paris Olympic men's marathon takes place on Aug. 10, 2024.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Paris Olympics
- Eliud Kipchoge
- London
- Kipchoge
- Berlin
- Paris
ALSO READ
Entertainment News Roundup: Lewis Capaldi takes tour break to 'adjust to impact' of Tourette syndrome; Actor Kevin Spacey goes on trial in London this week on sex offence charges and more
London stocks advance on banking, travel boost, Sage Group jumps
London stocks advance at open; Sage jumps
Kevin Spacey faces sex assault trial in London on allegations over a decade old - (A)
Kevin Spacey arrives at London court for sex offence trial