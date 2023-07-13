"It’s a great opportunity for Yashasvi to target a century," says Ishant Sharma

Off-spinner R Ashwin was at his mesmerizing best as India seized control of the 1st Test against the West Indies at Dominica on the opening day itself. Former Indian bowler Ishant Sharma who is now doing commentary for the West Indies series said that it's a great opportunity for Yashasvi to target a century. The visitors had reached 80 without loss after restricting the hosts to a paltry 150 and now trail by only 70 runs. Ashwin returned with figures of 5/60 in 24.3 overs and also reached his 700th international wicket when he got rid of Alzarri Joseph.

The visitors showed splendid discipline in the field and never allowed the hosts to settle down. Debutant Alick Athanaze was their chief contributor with the bat, scoring 47 before he was caught by Shardul Thakur off Ashwin. Looking ahead at Day 2's proceedings, India fast bowler Ishant Sharma, who made his debut as an expert for JioCinema, said: "Rohit Sharma (30 batting) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (40 batting) will look to be guarded in their approach in the first hour. They will say to themselves that it's ok even if we don't score runs because we already have a strong base. They will try to score the remaining 70 runs by taking their time because there's still a lot of time in this game."

Speaking about Yashasvi, who is playing his maiden Test, Ishant said: "He now has a platform to build on. He should first try to reach his fifty and then gradually build his innings. It's a great opportunity for him to target a century." As was seen on Wednesday, the wicket has been helpful to spinners. "As the day advances, the wicket will also deteriorate. So, from the position they are in, India would look at a lead of 300 runs so that they don't have to bat in the second innings," said Ishant.

Ishant believes the West Indies can still fight back if they are focused. "For the West Indies, the first session will be crucial. Even if they are not able to get wickets in the first hour, they should try to stay in the game by curtailing the run rate. India is 80 without loss just now but the hosts will realise that if they give away only about 20 runs or so in the first hour, they could also be in a good position to take wickets after that. From there, they can bank on the pitch to help their spinners." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)