Jyothi Yarraji wins 100m hurdles gold in Asian Athletics C'ships

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 13-07-2023 18:21 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 16:43 IST
Jyothi Yarraji wins 100m hurdles gold in Asian Athletics C'ships
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Jyothi Yarraji opened India's gold medal account in the Asian Athletics Championships by winning the women's 100m hurdles race and clinching her maiden top finish in a major international event here on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Yarraji clocked 13.09 seconds to win the final race ahead of two Japanese runners Terada Asuka (13.13s) and Aoki Masumi (13.26s) on a rain-drenched track at the Supachalasai Stadium.

Yarraji's national record stands at 12.82 seconds.

On Wednesday, Abhishek Pal had opened India's medal account with a bronze in men's 10,000m race.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

